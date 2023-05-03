Cardiff car crash tribute : Cardiff car crash victim, a teenager, receives heartfelt tributes

Family Pays Tribute to 15-Year-Old Girl Killed in Cardiff Car Crash

Keely Morgan, a 15-year-old girl, died in a car accident in Cardiff on Monday, May 3. The teenager was hit by a vehicle in Heol Trelai, Caerau, in the west of the city just after 9.30 pm and was declared dead at the scene. A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and the investigation is ongoing, South Wales Police (SWP) said.

Keely’s mother, Sian Morgan, and step-father, Liam Coulthard, issued a joint statement, saying they were “devastated at the sudden loss of Keely,” who will “never be forgotten.” They said that Keely had a “beautiful smile that would light up a room” and was sensible, kind, and loved by everyone who knew her.

The family added that Keely had touched many lives in her short time in this world and had so many plans that have now been cruelly taken away. They thanked the community for the outpouring of love and support and also expressed their gratitude to everyone who tried to help Keely at the scene and to all the emergency services who tried their best.

Martin Hulland, headteacher at Cardiff West Community High School, where Keely was a student in Year 10, said that his students and staff were “absolutely devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Keely Morgan.” He praised Keely as “an exceptional student who loved school” and said that the school would miss her terribly.

Keely was described as a good friend to many students and had a real passion for drama. Her family was outstanding supporters of the school, and Keely demonstrated high levels of resilience to overcome serious health issues and was a superb role model to so many.

The incident involved Keely, who was a pedestrian, and a black Vauxhall Astra. Witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident or of either Keely or the car prior to the collision are being asked to make contact with police quoting reference *140268.

Keely’s family is being supported by a family liaison officer, and they have asked to be allowed to come to terms with their grief in private. A spokesperson for SWP said, “Our thoughts remain with Keely’s family at this time.”

In conclusion, Keely Morgan’s family, friends, and the community are mourning the loss of a beautiful young girl who had her whole life ahead of her. Her tragic death is a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for everyone to be vigilant when driving or crossing the road. Keely will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, kind heart, and the positive impact she had on so many lives.

