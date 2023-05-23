Cardiff Riot today : Cardiff Riot Leaves Two Teenagers Dead and Police Officers Injured

Cardiff Riot Results in Two Teenagers’ Deaths and Police Injuries today 2023.

Two teenage boys died in a traffic accident in Cardiff on Monday, with a riot breaking out in the nearby Ely area soon after. Several police officers were injured and a number of cars set on fire. Police have denied involvement in the crash and stated it is unclear whether the two incidents are related. South Wales’ police and crime commissioner, Alun Michael, confirmed up to 12 officers had been injured in the disorder and that more arrests were set to follow. Police investigations are ongoing.

