Cardiff Rugby Club’s Peter Thomas dies, aged 79.

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Peter Thomas, former chairman and life president of Cardiff Life at the age of 79. Thomas, who was renowned for his passion and dedication towards the city of Cardiff, passed away on March 29th, 2023.

Throughout his life, Thomas worked tirelessly to promote Cardiff as a dynamic and thriving city, helping to attract investment and boost tourism. He was instrumental in a number of key projects, including the development of the Cardiff Bay area and the construction of the Millennium Stadium.

Thomas had a long and successful career in business, with a particular focus on the leisure and hospitality sector. He was the founder of the iconic Peter’s Pies brand, which became a household name throughout the UK.

In addition to his business achievements, Thomas was also a committed philanthropist, and generously donated his time and resources to a range of charitable causes. He was particularly passionate about supporting young people and ensuring that they had access to the best education and opportunities.

Thomas was widely respected throughout Cardiff and beyond, and his unwavering commitment to the city has left a lasting legacy. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The news of Thomas’ passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from across the community. Cardiff council leader, Huw Thomas, paid tribute to the businessman, saying: “Peter Thomas was an incredible force for good in the city of Cardiff, and his contributions will be felt for generations to come. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The Cardiff Life organization, which Thomas played such a significant role in shaping, has also released a statement expressing their sadness at his passing. They described him as a “true visionary” who had transformed the city in countless ways, and pledged to continue his legacy of promoting Cardiff as a vibrant, dynamic city that is open to the world.

