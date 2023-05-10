Cardinals Home Crossword : Redbird’s Nest: The Cardinals Home Crossword Puzzle

Redbird’s Nest: The Cardinals Home Crossword Puzzle

If you’re a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, you’ll love the Redbird’s Nest crossword puzzle. This crossword puzzle is all about the Cardinals and their home stadium, Busch Stadium. It’s a great way to test your knowledge of the team and their history, while also having fun and challenging yourself with a crossword puzzle.

Busch Stadium – The Nest

Busch Stadium, also known as the “Nest”, is the home of the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s located in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, and it’s been the home of the Cardinals since it was built in 2006. The stadium has a seating capacity of 44,494 and it’s known for its unique features, such as the Gateway Arch view, the Ford Plaza, and the Budweiser Clydesdales.

The Crossword Puzzle

The Redbird’s Nest crossword puzzle is a great way to learn more about the Cardinals and their home stadium. It’s a crossword puzzle that’s filled with clues related to the team, their history, and their home stadium. Some of the clues are easy, while others are more challenging, but all of them are fun and educational.

Cardinals’ History

One of the clues in the puzzle is “Cardinals’ Hall of Famer who wore #6”. The answer to this clue is “Stan Musial”. Musial was a legendary player for the Cardinals, playing for them from 1941-1963. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1969, and his #6 jersey was retired by the Cardinals. He’s considered one of the greatest players in Cardinals history, and he’s still beloved by fans today.

Unique Stadium Features

The puzzle also includes clues about the stadium’s unique features. One of the clues is “Area where fans can take photos with the Budweiser Clydesdales”. The answer to this clue is “Ford Plaza”. Ford Plaza is located outside the stadium, and it’s a popular spot for fans to gather before and after games. It features a statue of Cardinals legend, Stan Musial, as well as a large area where fans can take photos with the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Gateway Arch View

Another clue in the puzzle is “Location of the Gateway Arch view”. The answer to this clue is “upper deck”. The upper deck at Busch Stadium is known for its spectacular view of the Gateway Arch, which is located just a few blocks away from the stadium. It’s a popular spot for fans to take pictures and enjoy the view during games.

Fun for All Ages

The Redbird’s Nest crossword puzzle is a great way to challenge yourself and learn more about the Cardinals and their home stadium. It’s a fun activity for fans of all ages, and it’s a great way to pass the time during the off-season. Plus, it’s a great way to show off your Cardinals knowledge to your friends and family.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Redbird’s Nest crossword puzzle is a great way to test your knowledge of the St. Louis Cardinals and their home stadium, Busch Stadium. It’s a fun and educational activity for fans of all ages, and it’s a great way to pass the time during the off-season. So, grab a pencil and give it a try!