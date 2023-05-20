“Cardinals win 2023”: What is the expected number of wins for the Cardinals in 2023?

How Many Games Will the Arizona Cardinals Win in 2023?

The Arizona Cardinals’ future looks bright with their current roster and coaching staff. The team’s fans are excited to see what the future holds for their team in the upcoming seasons. One of the questions on everyone’s mind is, “How many games will the Arizona Cardinals win in 2023?”

Seth Cox and his colleague discussed this question in their latest podcast episode. They went through the team’s schedule and analyzed which games were most winnable and which ones seemed impossible to win. They also went week by week to predict the number of wins the Cardinals could get in the 2023 season.

The most winnable games on the Cardinals’ schedule

The Arizona Cardinals have a few games that they should be able to win comfortably in 2023. These games include matchups against the Detroit Lions, the Houston Texans, and the New York Giants. All of these teams have struggled in recent years, and the Cardinals have a good chance of winning these games.

Additionally, the Cardinals’ game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 is a winnable game because the Seahawks are not the dominant team they once were, and divisional games are always important. The Cardinals also play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, and while the Jaguars have made improvements, they are still a team in transition, which gives the Cardinals a good chance to win.

The games the Cardinals have no chance in

While the Cardinals have a few games that they should win, there are also games that they will most likely lose in 2023. The team’s games against the Green Bay Packers, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Kansas City Chiefs in Weeks 4, 6, and 11, respectively, are games that the Cardinals will struggle to win. All three of these teams have been dominant in recent years and have some of the best quarterbacks in the league.

The Cardinals’ Week 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers is also a game that is difficult to predict. The 49ers have a strong defense, and it will be challenging for the Cardinals to score points against them.

Week-by-week predictions for the 2023 season

After analyzing the Cardinals’ schedule, Seth Cox and his colleague went week by week to predict the number of wins the team could get in the 2023 season. They predicted that the Cardinals will win 10 games in 2023, which is a reasonable number considering the team’s current roster and the strength of their opponents.

In conclusion, the Arizona Cardinals have a challenging schedule in 2023, but they also have a roster with a lot of potential. The team has some winnable games, and they will have to play their best football to win games against some of the league’s best teams. While predicting the number of wins a team will get in a future season is always difficult, the Cardinals have a good chance of making the playoffs in 2023 if they can stay healthy and play to their potential.

News Source : Jess Root

Source Link :How many games will the Cardinals win in 2023?/