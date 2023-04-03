At 36 years old, Care Failure, the lead singer of Toronto’s alternative rock group Die Mannequin, has passed away. Caroline Kawa, also known as Care Failure, battled against infections that resulted in unexpected organ and heart failure, but she fought valiantly until the end.

It is with great sadness that we share the news of Canadian musician Care Failure’s passing. The 36-year-old lead singer and guitarist, also known by her real name Caroline Kawa, was the frontwoman of the Toronto-based alternative rock band, Die Mannequin.

According to reports, Failure fought bravely against infections that caused sudden organ and heart failure. Her untimely passing has left fans and the music industry in shock, with an outpouring of heartfelt tributes and condolences flooding social media from colleagues and admirers alike.

Throughout her career, Failure was known for her raw and powerful vocals, commanding stage presence, and unapologetic lyrics that resonated deeply with her audience. She was a true pioneer of the Canadian rock scene, having gained international recognition for her music, including the hits “Bad Medicine” and “Saviour.”

Beyond her artistry, Failure was a beloved figure in the Canadian music community, known for her kindness, generosity, and passion for supporting emerging talent. Her legacy will undoubtedly live on through her music and the countless lives she touched throughout her career.

In times like these, it is important to remember the healing power of music and to express gratitude for those who enrich our lives through their artistry. We extend our deepest condolences to Failure’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Care Failure. You will be deeply missed.

