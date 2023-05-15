“Career”: “Balancing a Career in the Movie Industry with a Family and Love Life”

Alfonso Ribeiro Net Worth, Biography, Wife, Age, Height, Weight, and More

Alfonso Ribeiro is an American actor, comedian, and television host with a net worth of $12 million in 2023. He is known for his work in popular shows on television, as well as in the film industry, where he debuted in the movie OYE Willie in 1980. Ribeiro gained recognition in the industry for his role as Alfonso Spears in Silver Spoons, which he played from 1984 to 1987. He is also known for his role as Carlton Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and has hosted various shows, including America’s Funniest Home Videos and Catch 21.

Alfonso Ribeiro Net Worth

According to various online resources such as Wikipedia, Forbes, and Bloomberg, Alfonso Ribeiro’s estimated net worth is around $12 million. Ribeiro has made a successful career in the film and television industry, earning millions of dollars from his movies and television shows. In addition to acting, he also makes money from hosting shows and directing. His net worth has grown steadily over the years, reaching $12 million in 2023.

Alfonso Ribeiro Biography

Alfonso Ribeiro was born on September 21, 1971, in New York City, New York, to Afro-Trinidadian parents. He started his career in the film industry early on, with his breakout role in Silver Spoons. Ribeiro has also appeared in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Bill Nye, the Science Guy. He attended the Brighton Hall School for high school and later studied at California State University and NYFA I New York Film Academy. Ribeiro is married to Angela Unkrich and has four children.

Alfonso Ribeiro Career and Awards

Ribeiro’s career in the film and television industry has been successful, with notable roles in Silver Spoons and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He has also hosted various shows, including America’s Funniest Home Videos and Spell-Mageddon. In addition to acting and hosting, Ribeiro has also worked as a director on shows such as Meet the Browns, Shake It Up, and Young & Hungry. He currently works as the host of Dancing with the Stars.

Alfonso Ribeiro Social Media Accounts

Instagram: Almost 1.1M followers

Twitter: Almost 153.5K followers

Facebook: Almost 1M followers

YouTube: N/A

LinkedIn: N/A

FAQs

What is the net worth of Alfonso Ribeiro?

Alfonso Ribeiro’s net worth is around $12 million.

How old is Alfonso Ribeiro?

Alfonso Ribeiro is currently 51 years old.

How much does Alfonso Ribeiro make annually?

Alfonso Ribeiro earns an estimated salary of $1 million per year.

What is the height of Alfonso Ribeiro?

Alfonso Ribeiro’s height is 1.68m (5’6″).

What is the name of Alfonso Ribeiro’s wife?

Alfonso Ribeiro is married to Angela Unkrich.

News Source : CAknowledge

Source Link :Movie Income Career Gf Kids/