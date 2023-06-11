“Career Criminal” Caught on Bodycam Footage Shooting After Allegedly Killing K-9 Officer today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Recently, California police officers released body camera footage of the shooting of a man with a lengthy criminal record who allegedly shot and killed a K-9 dog, according to Fox News. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco reported that officers were pursuing Jhonny Ray Llamas, who had recently committed several felonies including sexual assault of a minor, robbery, and probation violation. On April 14, a 911 caller reported two individuals who appeared to be under the influence of drugs and were running away from authorities through their property in Perris, California. The caller identified a male who resembled Llamas and allegedly instructed his female companion to hide. During the chase, Llamas shot and killed K-9 dog Rudy, who had recently won first place in the Handler Protection Category at the Las Vegas Metro Police K-9 Trials with his handler, Deputy Day. Llamas was then shot and killed by police officers. A memorial ceremony for Rudy was held on May 31.

News Source : Lorenzo Prieto

Source Link :Bodycam Footage Shows Shooting Of ‘Career Criminal’ Who Allegedly Killed K-9/