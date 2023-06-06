“Career-defining fights”: 10 Fights that Defined Careers, for Better or Worse

10 Most Career Defining Fights For Better Or Worse

Fighting is a sport that requires a great deal of skill, strategy and courage. Fighters put their all on the line in the ring, and sometimes, only one fight can make or break their entire career. Here are the 10 most career-defining fights for better or worse in the history of fighting.

1. Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier, March 8, 1971

This fight was dubbed as the “Fight of the Century” and it lived up to its hype. Ali and Frazier were both undefeated world champions, and the fight was a battle of styles. In the end, Frazier won by unanimous decision and handed Ali his first professional loss. The loss was a devastating blow to Ali’s career, but it also showed his resilience and determination to bounce back.

2. Mike Tyson vs. Buster Douglas, February 11, 1990

This fight is perhaps the biggest upset in boxing history. Tyson was the undefeated heavyweight champion of the world and was considered unbeatable. However, Douglas had other plans and knocked Tyson out in the tenth round. Tyson’s loss was a major setback in his career, but he eventually bounced back and regained his title.

3. Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz, March 5, 2016

McGregor was the hottest fighter in the UFC and was on a 15-fight winning streak. However, Diaz, a late replacement, shocked the world and submitted McGregor in the second round. The loss was a major setback for McGregor’s career, but it also showed his ability to bounce back and adapt to different opponents.

4. Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman, July 6, 2013

Silva was considered the greatest fighter of all time and was undefeated in the UFC for seven years. However, Weidman knocked Silva out in the second round and ended his reign as champion. The loss was a major setback for Silva’s career, but it also showed that even the greatest fighters are not invincible.

5. Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao, May 2, 2015

This fight was dubbed as the “Fight of the Century” and was the most anticipated fight of all time. Mayweather won by unanimous decision and solidified his status as the best boxer of his generation. The win was a major career defining moment for Mayweather and cemented his legacy as one of the all-time greats.

6. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson, September 21, 2013

Jones was the dominant light heavyweight champion of the UFC and was considered unbeatable. However, Gustafsson pushed Jones to his limits and nearly defeated him. Jones won by unanimous decision, but the fight showed that he was not invincible and that he had flaws in his game.

7. Ronda Rousey vs. Holly Holm, November 14, 2015

Rousey was the most dominant female fighter in the UFC and was undefeated in her career. However, Holm shocked the world and knocked Rousey out in the second round. The loss was a major setback for Rousey’s career, but it also showed that even the most dominant fighters can be beaten.

8. Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Roberto Duran, June 20, 1980

This fight was the first of three fights between Leonard and Duran and was a battle of styles. Duran won by unanimous decision and handed Leonard his first professional loss. The loss was a major setback for Leonard’s career, but it also showed his resilience and determination to bounce back.

9. Georges St-Pierre vs. Matt Serra, April 7, 2007

St-Pierre was the dominant welterweight champion of the UFC and was considered unbeatable. However, Serra shocked the world and knocked St-Pierre out in the first round. The loss was a major setback for St-Pierre’s career, but it also showed his ability to bounce back and adapt to different opponents.

10. Chuck Liddell vs. Quinton Jackson, May 26, 2007

Liddell was the most dominant light heavyweight champion in the UFC and was considered unbeatable. However, Jackson knocked Liddell out in the first round and ended his reign as champion. The loss was a major setback for Liddell’s career, but it also showed that even the most dominant fighters can be beaten.

In conclusion, these 10 fights are the most career-defining moments for fighters in the history of fighting. They show the highs and lows of the sport and how one fight can make or break a fighter’s career. Whether it’s a win or a loss, these fights have cemented the legacies of these fighters and will be remembered for years to come.

