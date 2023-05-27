Career Growth: Career, Age, Girlfriend, and Cars: Factors Affecting Earnings

Amanda Gorman: Net Worth, Biography, Boyfriend, Age, Height, Weight, and More

Amanda Gorman Net Worth

Amanda Gorman, a poet and activist, has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She is a prominent figure in contemporary literature and activism. Gorman’s income comes from her career as a poet and activist. Her poetry collections receive widespread acclaim for their insightful commentary on social justice issues, such as racism, sexism, and police brutality. She actively participates in advocacy campaigns promoting diversity and inclusion in society.

Amanda Gorman Biography

Amanda Gorman was born on March 7, 1998, in Los Angeles, California, USA. She grew up in Los Angeles with her older brother Spencer and twin sister Gabrielle. Her mother, Joan Wicks, raised them as a single parent while working as a sixth-grade teacher. Amanda turned 25 years old on March 7, 2023.

Career and Awards

Amanda became a youth representative for the United Nations in 2013. She was named the first Los Angeles Youth Poet Laureate in 2014 and later helped develop youth programs with the County of Los Angeles Commission on Human Relations. While at Harvard, Gorman, the first National Youth Poet Laureate, recited her poem “Earthrise” during a tour across America, including at the Los Angeles Climate Reality Leadership Corps Training in 2018. Amanda Gorman, a poet, recited a poem at the US presidential inauguration in 2021. She addressed the country’s grief over COVID-19 pandemic losses and George Floyd’s murder while acknowledging the recent Capitol insurrection. Later that year, she co-hosted the Met Gala with Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, and Naomi Osaka.

Amanda Gorman Relationship & More

Gorman is focused on her studies and profession, so she hasn’t been in any romantic relationships. As per research, it is presumed that she is currently single. Gorman shares her career and works on Instagram and loves to travel. As of May 2023, she has approximately 3.8 million Instagram followers. A youth poet, Amanda of America, has expressed her desire to run for president in 2036. Amanda models for Prada’s Spring/Summer collection.

Unknown Interesting Facts about Amanda Gorman

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the net worth of Amanda Gorman, an American Poet?

The net worth of famous American Poet Amanda Gorman is around $4 Million.

How tall is Amanda?

Amanda is 5 feet and 5 inches tall.

Is Gorman married, or has any boyfriend?

As per research, she has no boyfriend and is unmarried.

When and in which city was Amanda Gorman born?

Amanda was born in the city of Los Angeles, California, U.S., on March 7, 1998.

