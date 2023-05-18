Career Growth: Career, Assets, Girlfriend and the Correlation with Earnings Across Different Ages

Prince Harry Net Worth, Biography, Age, Wife, Height, Weight, Income, and More

Prince Harry, a British military officer and Duke of Sussex, has a net worth of $70 million. He is the younger son of King Charles III and Diana and is fifth in line to the British throne. Prince Harry has also lived in Australia and Lesotho and underwent officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He was commissioned as a cornet into the Blues and Royals and served with his brother William. He served for over ten weeks in Helmand Province, Afghanistan in 2007 and returned for a 20-week deployment in 2013. In 2014, he launched the Invictus Games. Prince Harry has received various awards and honors for his service, including the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal, Operational Service Medal for Afghanistan, and Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

Prince Harry also makes money from appearances on television shows and events. He has appeared on The Forgotten Kingdom: Prince Harry in Lesotho and The Diamond Queen television shows. His estimated net worth is around $70 million, according to various online resources (Wikipedia, Forbes, Bloomberg).

Prince Harry Biography

Prince Harry was born on September 15, 1984, in England, United Kingdom. His full name is Henry Charles Albert David, and he is currently 38 years old. He is the son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, and his grandmother is Queen Elizabeth II. He and his elder brother, William, grew up at Kensington Palace in London. Prince Harry attended the Wetherby School, Ludgrove School, and Eton College for his schooling education. He also attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and Eton College for further education. He has served in various places in the royal family.

Prince Harry Relationship & More

Prince Harry is married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, whom he married in 2018. They have two children, Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex. He has received various titles and honors for serving in the military, including the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal, Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal, King Charles III Coronation Medal, and Order of Isabella the Catholic. He has appeared on television shows, including The Forgotten Kingdom: Prince Harry in Lesotho, The Diamond Queen, Harry’s South Pole Heroes, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, and Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. He recently appeared on Prince Harry: In His Own Words in 2023.

Prince Harry Education

Prince Harry attended the following schools:

Wetherby School

Ludgrove School

Eton College

Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

