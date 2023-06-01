“career success strategies”: How Successful Individuals Stand Out in Their Careers

Barack Obama’s Career Advice: Passion, Failure, and Hard Work

Throughout his career, former President Barack Obama has had the chance to meet — and work with — some of the world’s most successful people, from tech billionaires to Nobel Prize laureates. In a recent interview with LinkedIn editor-in-chief Dan Roth for the platform’s “This is Working” podcast, Obama shared some insights on what makes people successful in their careers.

Passion is key

According to Obama, the “most successful” people are the ones who are really interested in, and excited about, the work that they’re doing. He cited Bill Gates and his fascination with computers as an example. It’s more important to reflect on “what you want to do rather than what you want to be,” he said. “I think so often, people have in their mind ‘I want to be a congressman by 30. I wanna make X amount of money by this age.’ But if you are passionate about your job, and have a genuine interest in the work that you do, you’ll set yourself up to have ‘an extraordinary career.'”

When you are “absorbed by what you’re doing,” he added, “one of two things is gonna happen: You’re gonna get really good at it, and whether you’re rewarded or recognized, you get the positions that you want or not, the journey will have been a good one.”

This advice echoes what many successful people have said about the importance of finding your passion and following it. When you love what you do, you’re more likely to put in the extra effort, take risks, and persist through setbacks.

Failure is a teacher

One of the hardest but most important things you must do in order to achieve your career goals, Obama told high school students in a September 2009 speech, is getting comfortable with failure. The most successful people in the world, he said, are also the ones “who’ve had the most failures,” including Michael Jordan, who was cut from his high school basketball team, years before he would become one of the greatest professional basketball players of all time.

“You can’t let your failures define you — you have to let your failures teach you,” he said. “You have to let them show you what to do differently the next time. No one’s born being good at all things … you become good at things through hard work.”

This advice is especially relevant in today’s fast-changing and unpredictable job market. Many people are facing career transitions, job loss, or unexpected challenges. Learning to bounce back from failures, take constructive feedback, and develop resilience is key to staying relevant and adaptable.

Hard work pays off

Finally, Obama emphasized the importance of hard work. Success doesn’t come easy, and there are no shortcuts. “If you want to do something well, you have to work hard at it,” he said. “You have to put in the hours, you have to be willing to sacrifice some other things that you might enjoy doing, and you have to be willing to push through those difficult moments.”

This advice may sound obvious, but it’s worth repeating. In a culture that often glorifies overnight success, instant gratification, and work-life balance, it’s easy to forget that most successful people have put in years of hard work, persistence, and sacrifice to get where they are. By focusing on your goals, developing your skills, and staying disciplined, you can achieve great things in your career.

In conclusion, Barack Obama’s career advice boils down to three key principles: passion, failure, and hard work. By following these principles, you can find meaningful work, learn from setbacks, and achieve your career goals. Whether you’re a recent graduate, a mid-career professional, or a seasoned executive, these insights can help you navigate the ever-changing world of work with confidence and purpose.

