Caregivers accused of neglect in death of Dennis Robertson found in basement

Dennis Robertson (victim) : Caregivers accused of neglect in death of disabled man in Pike County

Investigators have revealed that Dennis Robertson, a handicapped man who required special care, was found dead in the basement of a home in Pike County, Georgia. The two caregivers responsible for his care have been arrested and accused of neglecting their duty to care for him in a manner required by law. Evidence showed that Robertson was primarily kept in the basement and was seemingly locked inside, with a latch on the outside of the door. The living conditions in the home were described as “extremely filthy and unkempt”. The cause of Robertson’s death is yet to be determined, but investigators have deemed this case to be one of the worst cases of neglect they have seen. Further details of the case have not yet been released as deputies continue to investigate.

