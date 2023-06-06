“Caribbean Chicken Recipe”: A Recipe for Spicy Glazed Caribbean Chicken by Chef Kevin Belton

Celebrating Caribbean Heritage Month with Spicy Glazed Caribbean Chicken & Pigeon Peas and Rice

June is Caribbean Heritage Month, and Chef Belton is celebrating by making a delicious and spicy dish that is sure to transport you to the beautiful and vibrant Caribbean islands. The dish in question is Spicy Glazed Caribbean Chicken & Pigeon Peas and Rice, a mouth-watering combination of savory chicken and fragrant rice that is sure to please any palate. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at this dish, its history, and how you can make it at home.

The History of Caribbean Cuisine

Caribbean cuisine is a melting pot of different cultures, reflecting the diverse history of the islands. The cuisine is heavily influenced by African, European, and indigenous Caribbean cultures, resulting in a unique blend of flavors and spices that are truly one-of-a-kind. Some of the key ingredients in Caribbean cuisine include rice, beans, plantains, yams, cassava, and a variety of spices such as allspice, nutmeg, and ginger.

The Spicy Glazed Caribbean Chicken & Pigeon Peas and Rice Recipe

Chef Belton’s recipe for Spicy Glazed Caribbean Chicken & Pigeon Peas and Rice is a delicious and hearty dish that is perfect for any occasion. The dish is made up of several different components, including the chicken, the sauce, and the rice.

The Chicken

The chicken is coated in a mixture of spices that includes allspice, nutmeg, and ginger, as well as a healthy dose of hot sauce for added heat. Once coated, the chicken is pan-fried until golden brown and then finished in the oven to ensure that it is cooked through and juicy.

The Sauce

The sauce is a spicy glaze made up of honey, hot sauce, and a few other secret ingredients that Chef Belton is keeping close to his chest. The glaze is brushed onto the chicken during the final stages of cooking, adding an extra layer of flavor and spice to the dish.

The Rice

The rice is a fragrant and flavorful combination of long-grain rice, pigeon peas, and a variety of spices such as garlic, onion, and thyme. The rice is simmered in a mixture of coconut milk and chicken broth, adding a creamy and rich texture to the dish.

Making Spicy Glazed Caribbean Chicken & Pigeon Peas and Rice at Home

If you’re looking to try your hand at making this delicious dish at home, here’s what you’ll need:

4 bone-in chicken thighs

1 tsp allspice

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp ginger

2 tbsp hot sauce

1/4 cup honey

1 cup long-grain rice

1 cup pigeon peas

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp thyme

1 can coconut milk

1 cup chicken broth

Salt and pepper, to taste

To make the dish:

Preheat your oven to 375°F. In a small bowl, mix together the allspice, nutmeg, ginger, and hot sauce. Rub the spice mixture all over the chicken thighs. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the chicken thighs skin-side down. Cook for 5-6 minutes, until the skin is golden brown. Transfer the chicken to a baking dish and bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, until cooked through. While the chicken is cooking, make the sauce by whisking together the honey and hot sauce. Brush the sauce onto the chicken during the last 5-10 minutes of cooking. To make the rice, heat a large pot over medium-high heat and add the onion and garlic. Cook for 2-3 minutes, until softened. Add the rice, pigeon peas, thyme, coconut milk, chicken broth, salt, and pepper to the pot and stir to combine. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover the pot. Cook for 20-25 minutes, until the rice is tender. Fluff the rice with a fork and serve alongside the chicken.

Celebrate Caribbean Heritage Month with Spicy Glazed Caribbean Chicken & Pigeon Peas and Rice

Caribbean cuisine is a celebration of the diverse cultures and flavors that make up the islands, and Chef Belton’s Spicy Glazed Caribbean Chicken & Pigeon Peas and Rice is a perfect example of this. Whether you’re of Caribbean descent or just looking for a delicious and spicy new dish to try, this recipe is sure to please. So why not celebrate Caribbean Heritage Month by giving it a go?

