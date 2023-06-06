Caribbean Chicken Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton’s Caribbean Chicken with a Spicy Glaze Recipe

Celebrate Caribbean Heritage Month with Spicy Glazed Caribbean Chicken and Pigeon Peas and Rice

June is Caribbean Heritage Month, and what better way to celebrate than with a delicious Caribbean-inspired meal? Chef Belton has created a recipe for Spicy Glazed Caribbean Chicken and Pigeon Peas and Rice that will transport your taste buds straight to the islands.

Spicy Glazed Caribbean Chicken

This recipe calls for boneless chicken thighs, which are marinated in a sweet and spicy mixture of fresh orange juice, honey, soy sauce, garlic, and red pepper flakes. The chicken is then sautéed in a skillet until cooked through and juicy. The glaze is made with brown sugar, honey, soy sauce, garlic, red pepper flakes, and a touch of rum extract for added flavor.

Ingredients:

4-6 chicken thighs, boneless

1 Tbsp. fresh orange juice

2 Tbsp. honey

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 Tbsp. honey

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

1/4 tsp. rum extract

Instructions:

Whisk all of the marinade ingredients together and pour over the chicken thighs. Place into a plastic storage bag and chill. Marinate for 4 hours or overnight. Remove from the marinade and discard the marinade. In a skillet over medium-high heat add oil, and sauté chicken for 4-5 minutes on each side, or until the juices run clear. Let the chicken rest for 5 minutes, before carving and serving. For the glaze stir all of the ingredients together, reserving the rum extract. Cook on a medium heat until warmed through. Stir in the rum extract. Drizzle over the chicken before serving.

Pigeon Peas and Rice

This classic Caribbean dish is hearty and flavorful, with pigeon peas, long grain white rice, roasted tomatoes, and a touch of bacon for added smokiness. The dish is flavored with oregano, cumin, and chicken stock, and garnished with fresh cilantro and green onions.

Ingredients:

2 cups long grain white rice

15 oz. pigeon peas drained and rinsed

1 14.5 oz. can diced roasted tomatoes

4 slices bacon, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 red pepper, chopped

1 tsp. salt

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

1 tsp. oregano

1/2 tsp. cumin

1 cup corn

3 cups chicken stock

Cilantro and green onions for garnish

Instructions:

Place a large dutch oven on the stove over medium heat and add bacon. Cook until the bacon has cooked through completely. Remove the bacon from the pan and place on a paper towel-lined plate. Set aside. Add onions, red peppers, rice, and salt. Cook, stirring, for 5 minutes, until the onion is soft and the rice is lightly toasted. Add tomato paste and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring. Add oregano, cumin, pigeon peas, corn, tomatoes, and chicken stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer. Cover the pot with a lid and cook until the rice is tender about 25 to 30 minutes. Remove the lid and fluff the rice with a fork. Add the bacon back into the rice and stir. Garnish with cilantro and scallions.

These two dishes together make for a delicious and satisfying Caribbean-inspired meal that will transport you straight to the islands. Enjoy this meal with family and friends, and celebrate Caribbean Heritage Month in style.

Chef Kevin Belton Spicy Glazed Caribbean Chicken Recipe Caribbean cuisine Cooking techniques

News Source : Chef Kevin Belton

Source Link :Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton’s Spicy Glazed Caribbean Chicken/