Caribbean Port City Colombia: The Definitive Handbook for Exploring Colombia’s Caribbean Port City

Cartagena, located on Colombia’s beautiful Caribbean coast, is a city that boasts a fascinating history, stunning architecture, vibrant culture, and breathtaking beaches. Whether you’re a history buff, a beach lover, or a foodie, Cartagena has something for everyone. In this article, we’ll explore the top things to do and see in Cartagena.

Stroll around the Old Town

The Old Town is the heart of Cartagena and is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. The two main historic districts within the walls are San Diego and El Centro, both of which showcase colonial architecture in the Americas at its finest. Tourists love the churches, monasteries, palaces, mansions, horse-drawn carriages, street vendors, and the beauty of the overhanging balconies hovering above the narrow streets. Savor the architectural details and the local snacks while enjoying a leisurely stroll through Cartagena’s Old Town.

Spend time in Getsemani

As an alternative to the Old Town, visit Getsemani. While this neighborhood might seem rougher around the edges than the Old Town, it’s a great place to find incredible street art, dine at delicious restaurants, relax with a cup of coffee, or spend an evening out on the town. At this popular location for backpackers and locals, try the street food, enjoy the live musicians playing on the streets, and dance the night away at the salsa clubs.

Plaza Santa Domingo

Located inside the walls of the Old Town, this famous square is home to La Gorda Gertrudis, a bronze statue created by the famous Colombian artist Fernando Botero. While the square has a morbid past (a former place for executions), it’s now full of life. Some tourists might find the square too crowded during the day. If so, try visiting Plaza Santa Domingo in the early evening. The nearby restaurants and bars make this popular spot the perfect place to relax, people-watch, and enjoy local cuisine. This is also a great spot for purchasing souvenirs!

Go to Castillo de San Felipe de Barajas

As a protective measure against pirates and the enemies of the Spanish crown, the Castillo de San Felipe de Barajas (completed in 1657) was built atop a 130-foot hill. And the coolest part? It houses a system of tunnels through the base of its mountain. In the past, the tunnels allowed for the distribution of provisions and the possibility of secret evacuation. Nowadays, some tunnels have lighting and are open to the public. Audio tours and guided tours are available. Views of the city from the top of Castillo de San Felipe de Barajas are stunning. This is a must-visit attraction when visiting Cartagena!

Convento de la Popa

The highest point in the city, the Convento de la Popa sits 500 feet above the city. Offering panoramic views of Cartagena, a trip to the convent on the hill is a must-see in Cartagena. Originally built in 1607, the convent started out as a little wooden chapel. Two centuries later, the convent was upgraded to a sturdier construction. Inside the chapel is a gorgeous image of the patroness of Cartagena—La Virgen de la Candelaria. The best way to get to the Convento de la Popa is by taxi. While it’s only a 30-minute walk from the Old Town, walking is not recommended as the path cuts through less desirable neighborhoods.

Museo del Oro Zenu

A smaller version of the world-class Museo del Oro in Bogota, the Museo del Oro Zenu offers a fantastic collection of gold, silver, and ceramic relics of the Zenu people who inhabited nearby areas in Colombia before the Spanish conquest. Located in the Old Town, the museum isn’t very big, but it does offer over 900 archeological objects. There’s also a kids’ room, a movie room, and a reading room. The museum has been praised for its focus on indigenous people. A bonus for tourists looking to beat the heat—the museum is air-conditioned, making it a great mid-afternoon stop when the weather is scorching.

Palacio de la Inquisicion

One of the most beautiful buildings in Cartagena, the Palacio de la Inquisicion has an interesting history. In the past, its task was to rule out heresy in Cartagena. Currently, the Palacio de la Inquisicion is a museum displaying the inquisitors’ torture tools. For tourists who may think a visit to the museum may be too dark, don’t worry—there’s more to the Palacio de la Inquisicion than the horrific tools used by inquisitors. The museum also hosts paintings, furniture, church bells, and pre-Columbian pottery.

Playa Blanca

A trip to Play Blanca is definitely worth it. South of downtown on the Baru peninsula, the beach is accessible by boat (roughly 40 minutes) or by car (approximately 20 miles). Equally perfect for a day of sunbathing or swimming, tourists will love exploring the water or relaxing beachside with a good book. While the beach is beautiful with white sand and blue waters, be warned — this beach does get crowded. It’s best to visit early in the morning to enjoy more space.

Convento & Iglesia de San Pedro Claver

Initially built in the 17th century, the convent later changed its name to honor San Pedro Claver. Named the “Apostle of the Blacks,” San Pedro Claver baptized over 300,000 people, many of whom were enslaved people. A series of paintings inside the three-story building illustrates his fascinating story. Other exhibits in the Convento & Iglesia de San Pedro Claver include pre-Columbian artwork, religious art, and Afro-Caribbean pieces. Peter Claver’s body is preserved inside the church in a glass coffin enshrined on the main altar, and his skull is still visible.