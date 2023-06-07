“Caring Child Willow Tree Figure” : Hand-Painted Willow Tree Figure Depicting a Nurturing Child

Hand-Painted Sculpture of a Caring Child in Willow Tree Design



Willow Tree Caring Child, Sculpted Hand-Painted Figure is a beautiful piece of art that captures the essence of a child’s carefree nature. The 3”h hand-painted resin figure of a seated boy in a cream shirt and blue jeans, with arms around raised knee, is a perfect representation of a child’s innocence and playfulness. The figure is sculpted with great attention to detail, and the hand-painted finish adds a touch of warmth and personality to the piece.

The Willow Tree Caring Child figure is designed to work well with other child figures in groupings that reflect your family relationships. You can create a Family Grouping by positioning two or more figures so that they appear to be interacting, turned toward one another, and touching. This creates a beautiful and meaningful display that captures the essence of your family’s relationships. The figures are designed to look like they are in motion, almost as if you have captured a moment in time. The packaging of the figure is also designed to be gift-ready, making it a perfect gift for parents, grandparents, or anyone who loves art and family.

The artist, Susan Lordi, hand carves the original of each Willow Tree piece from her studio in Kansas City, MO. This piece is cast from Susan’s original carving and painted by hand, ensuring that each figure is unique and has its own personality. The attention to detail and the care put into each piece is evident in the finished product. The Willow Tree Caring Child figure is a testament to Susan’s dedication to her craft, and her passion for creating beautiful pieces of art that evoke emotion and capture the essence of life.

Overall, the Willow Tree Caring Child, Sculpted Hand-Painted Figure is a beautiful piece of art that captures the essence of childhood and family relationships. The figure is designed to work well with other child figures in groupings that reflect your family relationships, creating a beautiful and meaningful display. The attention to detail and the care put into each piece by the artist, Susan Lordi, is evident in the finished product, making it a perfect gift for anyone who loves art and family.



