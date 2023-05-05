“caring physician” Today : Caring Physician Remembered After Fatal Crash as Family Doctor

Patient and Coworkers Mourn the Loss of Dr. Tom Bosma

Patients and fellow co-workers are stunned and saddened at the sudden death of Dr. Tom Bosma, a family physician at Central Maine Health Care. Bosma died in a car accident on his way to work Wednesday morning.

A Caring Physician

“Personable. He was jovial, always had a smile. Always had a story. He just connected with people,” said Dr. Michael Stadnicki, a coworker. Central Maine Health Care shared video of Bosma doing what he loved — caring for his patients. “I literally started crying. He was a great doctor. He was loving and kind. He’s going to be missed by everybody,” said Melissa Grover, a patient of Bosma’s.

A Tragic Accident

The 59-year-old Falmouth resident leaves behind a wife and two adult children. Police said he died Wednesday morning when his truck rolled over on the Maine Turnpike in Falmouth on his way to work. Police said he became distracted and drifted off the road, which was slick due to the rain. The crash is being investigated by the state police. First responders said Bosma was conscious and talking to them, but he had to be extricated from the truck and was taken to Maine Medical Center. He died from his injuries.

A Devastating Loss

The death shocked coworkers and patients. Grover said she had been a patient for years. “He took care of us and was the kind, gentle doctor that we needed in our lives,” Grover said. Grover’s daughter and granddaughter were also patients. “We were discussing how he loved having all three generations and was hoping to make it to a fourth generation with us,” Grover said.

A Friend and Colleague

Dr. Michael Stadnicki, a family physician in the same office, said he knew Bosma for more than 20 years. The two had become friends as they worked side-by-side for the last several years. Stadnicki said he going to miss his friend. “His smile. His calm demeanor. He always kept calm, cool, collective. He was a great resource for everybody. He was solid. He was a rock for people. And a friend, a great team player always willing to help out,” Stadnicki said.

An Irreplaceable Loss

Grover said she will miss her doctor, who had become a friend as well. “He listened. He was kind. He was empathetic. He’s just one of a kind that you’re never going to be able to replace him, really,” she said.

Final Thoughts

Dr. Tom Bosma was a caring physician, a friend, and a colleague who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time.

News Source : WMTW

Source Link :Family doctor killed in crash remembered as caring physician/