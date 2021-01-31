Carisa Kohutek Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Carisa Kohutek has Died.

Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021

Carisa Kohutek has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2021.

Kyndra Brooke Nieto 5h · My heart was shattered when I heard the news of my absolute favorite teacher at Brandeis being taken from us. Carisa Kohutek was the most beautiful person inside and out. Her love for her family was obvious, she always showed us pictures in class and we all hoped to one day have a beautiful family like hers. Her laugh and her spirit were contagious. She always tried to motivate and encourage us. I had never met a teacher who cared more about her students then her. I was never good at history but with her, anything was possible, and we all thrived. I graduated in 2016, but I will never forget the kind person she was to me and to everyone she met. God received the most beautiful angel.

Source: (20+) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

UTSA College of Education and Human Development

The College of Education and Human Development is sad to announce the passing of Carisa Kohutek, Educational Preparation Program Assessment Coordinator in the Office of Professional Preparations and Partnerships.

While we are saddened by this loss we are grateful for the many memories we have of her.

In a message from her department, they stated “UTSA is better and stronger because of the lasting impression that Mrs. Carisa Kohutek has left on our program and in our hearts. She will be deeply missed.”

