carjacking attempt : Attempted Carjacking Near Wolfchase Thwarted by Brave Woman Fighting Off Two Armed Men

Attempted Carjacking near Wolfchase Thwarted by Brave Woman Fighting off Armed Men

One suspect has been charged after a woman was robbed and almost carjacked by two armed men in the Wolfchase area of Memphis. According to reports, the men approached the woman with a gun and demanded she get out of her truck. One of the men jumped on top of her and they wrestled over the vehicle before taking her backpack. The man fell out of the car as the men fled the scene. Carlos Pineda was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Robbery, Attempted Carjacking and Possession of a Firearm after confessing to the crime.

News Source : Lawrencia Grose

Source Link :Woman fights off 2 armed men in carjacking attempt near Wolfchase/