Carl Anderson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Coach Carl Anderson has Died .
Coach Carl Anderson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
Coach Carl Anderson and his wife Ann have always been a part of the Charger Family and we express our deepest condolences to the Anderson's in this tragic time. #chargerfamily@KISDAthletics @KellerCentralHS @CarrollDragonFB @coachrdodge @HelsleyCoach pic.twitter.com/TngPsAaINe
— Keller Central Chargers Football (@CHSChargerFB) February 18, 2021
Tara Schooler Greene
Browning heights to Haltom high , Carl Anderson was one of the good guys. Buff nation I just found this out. Do not know any details but know all of you would want to keep Ann in your prayers.
John Rhodes
I received a text this morning that Coach Carl Anderson has passed away from COVID. Carl coached in the Ft Worth area for many years Castleberry, Boswell and Grapevine were places that come to my memory. Great guy who influenced a bunch of kids and coaches. Prayers for his family.
