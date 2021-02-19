Carl Anderson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dragon Football Coach Carl Anderson has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021.
Dragon Football Coach Carl Anderson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dragon Football Coach Carl Anderson, who passed away last night. Coach Anderson was a beloved husband, father & coach. Pray for his wife Ann and their children. @Carrollisd @CarrollHigh @SLCAthletics @coachrdodge
— Southlake Families (@SouthlakeFamPAC) February 19, 2021
Southlake Families @SouthlakeFamPAC We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dragon Football Coach Carl Anderson, who passed away last night. Coach Anderson was a beloved husband, father & coach. Pray for his wife Ann and their children. @Carrollisd @CarrollHigh @SLCAthletics @coachrdodge
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Gareld Massey
My last year at Brewer HS Carl Anderson came over to be DC. It was a pleasure working with him. He was a great coach, had an outstanding weight program, and players really responded to him. It’s a damn shame no one gave him his due in making him HC.
Learned today of his passing. My heart goes out to his wife and kids.
Phillip Miles
Wow I did not know this. He was great guy and coach. Prayers to his family.
Seth Thompson
Me and him got real close when he came over. Absolutely loved the program when you guys were around
John Rhodes
I received a text this morning that Coach Carl Anderson has passed away from COVID. Carl coached in the Ft Worth area for many years Castleberry, Boswell and Grapevine were places that come to my memory. Great guy who influenced a bunch of kids and coaches. Prayers for his family.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.