Carl Iswerth, a popular TikTok personality, passes away at age 35.

TIC TOK STAR CARL ISWERTH DEAD AT 35

The popular Tic Tok star, Carl Iswerth, has passed away at the young age of 35. The news of his death has left his fans and followers in shock and mourning.

Carl rose to fame on the social media platform, Tic Tok, where he amassed a large following with his entertaining videos and engaging personality. He was known for his hilarious skits and dance videos, which garnered millions of views and likes.

Despite his success on Tic Tok, Carl was also a beloved figure in his local community, where he was involved in various charitable causes and events.

The cause of Carl’s death has not been disclosed at this time. His family and friends have requested privacy during this difficult time.

Carl’s passing is a great loss to the Tic Tok community and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

