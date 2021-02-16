Carl Langdell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Man who murdered a young teacher he met on the dating website Plenty of Fish has died in prison. .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
A PSYCHOPATH who murdered a young teacher he met on the dating website Plenty of Fish has died in prison.
Carl Langdell, 30, was found with a seriously injured throat at the maximum security Wakefield prison, West Yorkshire
— London & UK Crime (@CrimeLdn) February 16, 2021
