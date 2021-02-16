Carl Langdell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Man who murdered a young teacher he met on the dating website Plenty of Fish has died in prison. .

Carl Langdell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

A PSYCHOPATH who murdered a young teacher he met on the dating website Plenty of Fish has died in prison. Carl Langdell, 30, was found with a seriously injured throat at the maximum security Wakefield prison, West Yorkshirehttps://t.co/P12gbuNnvv pic.twitter.com/Ni7m4Qyqnr — London & UK Crime (@CrimeLdn) February 16, 2021

