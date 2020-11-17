Carl Lewis Death -Dead : Carl Lewis, who played ball @ Compton, Lynwood & Hillcrest Prep has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

November 17, 2020
Carl Lewis, who played ball @ Compton, Lynwood & Hillcrest Prep has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.

“Ronnie Flores on Twitter: “Unfortunate #HSBB News: Carl Lewis, who played ball @ Compton, Lynwood & Hillcrest Prep (AZ), has passed away. Carl was a class of ’19 player w/loads of potential and the world in front of him. A big loss for our basketball community. Rest In Peace”

Ronnie Flores wrote
This has been a really tough year for our California basketball community. Coach Tony Thomas, who had Carl Lewis for a year at Compton HS, has lost 3 former or future players in the past 6 months (including a 14-Y/O). As you can imagine he is beyond frustrated/angry.

