Carl Lewis Death -Dead : Carl Lewis, who played ball @ Compton, Lynwood & Hillcrest Prep has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Carl Lewis, who played ball @ Compton, Lynwood & Hillcrest Prep has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.

Unfortunate #HSBB News: Carl Lewis, who played ball @ Compton, Lynwood & Hillcrest Prep (AZ), has passed away. Carl was a class of '19 player w/loads of potential and the world in front of him. A big loss for our basketball community. Rest In Peace🙏🏼 #VerySad #RIPBigCarl pic.twitter.com/Ls8FPuEyEs — Ronnie Flores (@RonMFlores) November 17, 2020

Tributes

Everybody saw what they could get from him. How many really tried to help him Genuinely #HIH #RIH #CarlLewis We must do better. pic.twitter.com/6sG8Rs1FHL — Patrick (@straaw10) November 17, 2020





Ronnie Flores wrote

This has been a really tough year for our California basketball community. Coach Tony Thomas, who had Carl Lewis for a year at Compton HS, has lost 3 former or future players in the past 6 months (including a 14-Y/O). As you can imagine he is beyond frustrated/angry.