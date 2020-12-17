Carl Mann Death -Obituary – Dead : Carl Mann of Carl Mann Band has Died .
Carl Mann has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Kustom Kulture SA shared a link. 1 hr · Sad to hear that what they say is the ‘last son of SUN’ passed away yesterday. Carl Mann was 78 and gave us a couple of notable tunes over the years. His version of Mona Lisa and this one once covered by UK’s Alvin Stardust. Pretend. RIP Carl and thanks for the fun and the tunes! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0bE_00ee5M
Tributes
———————— –
The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Academic Enrichment Center wrote
A hometown hero, known as the “Last Son of Sun,” passed this afternoon.
Rest in peace, Carl Mann. Thank you for sharing Huntingdon with us and your talent with the world.
