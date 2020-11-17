Carl Monzo Death -Dead : Carl Monzo, Phish’s director of security has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

“Phish on Twitter: “Today, we mourn the loss of Carl Monzo, Phish’s director of security for most of the past decade. A fixture at every show, Carl worked tirelessly for the safety of both the band and fans alike. A beloved member of the Phish family, he will be deeply missed. ”

Today, we mourn the loss of Carl Monzo, Phish’s director of security for most of the past decade. A fixture at every show, Carl worked tirelessly for the safety of both the band and fans alike. A beloved member of the Phish family, he will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/wykvtzC348 — Phish (@phish) November 17, 2020

Tributes

We unexpectedly lost a huge part of the Phish org today with the passing of our dear friend and co-worker Carl Monzo, Phish’s head of security. RIP Carl. 😥 pic.twitter.com/CeAJY80P0G — JMM (@juliamordaunt) November 16, 2020

Thank you for everything Carl. You brought so much joy to all of us through your work & energy. Some of the best days & nights OF MY LIFE would not have happened w/out you. Thank you! Wish I could have said hello to you on Earth. Rest In Peace, brother. ❤️ #phish #CarlMonzo https://t.co/MQfiaxzMhw — Trey’sDroolCup (@BrendonTroutman) November 17, 2020

I’ve never felt safer in a large crowd than I feel when I’m a a Phish show. Carl Monzo, and the entire Phish security team treat us all as guests, to be cared for. This is a huge loss. May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/UFrDDVCApz — Ari DubLion🦁 P🦠wT⭕️wn GetDown RadioShow ✡️⚑🌈🍄 (@AriDubLion) November 16, 2020



Phish @phish wrote

(Carl is pictured here in Camden, NJ in 2019 with Phish tour manager Richard Glasgow). Camera with flash @rene_huemer Jehmima wrote

Carl was the best, most wonderful. My absolute favorite. The person I was always the most excited to see. This is the saddest day. No one will ever fill the void he leaves behind. I will take his kindness and remember to be thankful for every second of the time I have left. Al GHeavy wrote

Godspeed, Carl. Due to the incredible speed of your rocket, may your trip be short. Tami Ladowski @tamskiski wrote

This is such sad news! He was always so sweet and awesome every time I had an exchange with him. Hope his family and loved ones feel a lot of love and light at this time, and that his spirit is passed on Sparkles Hank Cody Bullock wrote

Great guy. Worked many shows with him at Alpine Valley. He will be missed. You guys stay strong and take care. Such a loss. I had the pleasure of working with Carl over the years. He was a wonderful person, loving father and a great client.