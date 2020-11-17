Carl Monzo Death -Dead : Carl Monzo, Phish’s director of security has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 17, 2020
0 Comment

Carl Monzo, Phish’s director of security has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.

"Today, we mourn the loss of Carl Monzo, Phish's director of security for most of the past decade. A fixture at every show, Carl worked tirelessly for the safety of both the band and fans alike. A beloved member of the Phish family, he will be deeply missed."

Tributes 


Phish @phish wrote 
(Carl is pictured here in Camden, NJ in 2019 with Phish tour manager Richard Glasgow). Camera with flash @rene_huemer

Jehmima wrote 
Carl was the best, most wonderful. My absolute favorite. The person I was always the most excited to see. This is the saddest day. No one will ever fill the void he leaves behind. I will take his kindness and remember to be thankful for every second of the time I have left.

Al GHeavy wrote 
Godspeed, Carl. Due to the incredible speed of your rocket, may your trip be short.

Tami Ladowski @tamskiski wrote 
This is such sad news! He was always so sweet and awesome every time I had an exchange with him. Hope his family and loved ones feel a lot of love and light at this time, and that his spirit is passed on Sparkles

Hank Cody Bullock wrote 
Great guy. Worked many shows with him at Alpine Valley. He will be missed. You guys stay strong and take care.

Such a loss. I had the pleasure of working with Carl over the years. He was a wonderful person, loving father and a great client.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

