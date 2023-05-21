Carl Owston : Body of Carl Owston discovered at his home in Brighton, mother still waiting for answers

“Mystery Surrounds Death of Carl Owston in Brighton Supported Accommodation”

Carl Owston, 34, was found dead at his supported accommodation in Leybourne Crescent, Brighton, by paramedics on January 10. His mother, Debbie Pattinson, was quickly informed by the police, but they were unable to confirm how Carl had died. Four months later, Debbie is still waiting for an inquest to begin in September. Despite the police stating that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Carl’s death, Debbie is still waiting for many of his belongings to be returned by Brighton and Hove City Council, which provided Carl’s supported accommodation. Two years before his death, Carl was jailed for making a hoax phone call to the police. On August 29, he sustained serious injuries in a fire at his home and was eventually discharged on December 11. The day before Carl’s death, he received a letter from Sussex Police relating to an alleged incident, and the day after, he was found dead.

Read Full story : Brighton mum’s agony as cause of son’s death remains unknown /

News Source : Zac Sherratt

