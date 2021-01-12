Carl Rochon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Carl Rochon ( Dj Ro ) has Died.

By | January 12, 2021
0 Comment

Carl Rochon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Carl Rochon ( Dj Ro ) has Died.

Carl Rochon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

Rick Barras shared a link. 10h  · I can think of no better way to honor our friend Carl than to share his work. See you on the other side, ole friend.

Source: (20+) The Kingfish Nation | Facebook

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.