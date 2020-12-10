Carl Ward Death -Dead – Obituary : Legendary Ceredo-Kenova High School coach Carl Ward has died. He was 91 .
Carl Ward has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Legendary Ceredo-Kenova High School coach Carl Ward has died. He was 91. https://t.co/tauGR1dDLl
