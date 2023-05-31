Carlo Jorge Joan “Guido” Reyes, successor to former Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo, has died.

Former Governor Roel Degamo’s Replacement Passes Away

Who was Carlo Jorge Joan “Guido” Reyes?

Carlo Jorge Joan “Guido” Reyes was the replacement of former governor Roel Degamo in Negros Oriental, Philippines. He assumed office on November 5, 2019, after Degamo was suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman due to graft charges.

Reyes was a lawyer and a former municipal mayor of Pamplona, Negros Oriental. He was known for his dedication to public service and his advocacy for the welfare of the people in his community.

The Sad News of His Passing

On June 7, 2021, Negros Oriental was shocked by the news of Reyes’ sudden passing. He was rushed to a hospital in Manila the day before due to a heart ailment, but unfortunately, he did not survive.

The province mourned the loss of a dedicated public servant who was only 56 years old. Reyes’ colleagues and constituents remembered him as a hardworking and compassionate leader who always put the needs of the people first.

Legacy of Service

Despite his short stint as governor, Reyes left a lasting legacy of service and excellence. During his time in office, he initiated various programs and projects that aimed to improve the lives of the people in Negros Oriental.

One of his notable accomplishments was the establishment of the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital in Dumaguete City, which was meant to provide affordable healthcare services to the residents of the province.

Reyes was also a staunch advocate for environmental protection and sustainable development. He actively supported the implementation of eco-friendly projects and programs that aimed to preserve the natural resources of Negros Oriental.

A Final Goodbye

The passing of Carlo Jorge Joan “Guido” Reyes was a great loss not only for his family and loved ones but also for the people of Negros Oriental. He will always be remembered as a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly for the welfare of his constituents.

As the province bids farewell to Reyes, his legacy of service and excellence will continue to inspire generations of leaders to come. His untimely passing is a reminder that life is fleeting and that we must make the most of the time we have.

