Carlos Barbieri Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Carlos Barbieri has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Carlos Barbieri has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Deeply saddened to hear that Carlos Barbieri has passed away. Carlos played such an important role in rugby's development in South America and his passion and enthusiasm for the sport was infectious. Rest in Peace.
— Sir Bill Beaumont (@BillBeaumont) February 3, 2021
