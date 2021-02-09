Carlos Casillas Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : coach Carlos Casillas has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021
coach Carlos Casillas has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.
Prayers & condolences to the @_ChiefsFootball team and the entire SF community on the loss of long time teacher, announcer, and soccer coach Carlos Casillas. Got to meet Mr. Casillas this year and there’s no doubt that the man had an infectious personality 🙏
— Adrian Medrano (@ERCoachMedrano) February 9, 2021
