Carlos Gimenez Death -Dead : Father of @MayorGimenez, Carlos Gimenez Sr has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Father of @MayorGimenez , Carlos Gimenez Sr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 7, 2020.

” Doug Hanks on Twitter: “Father of @MayorGimenez dies. Carlos Gimenez Sr. brought his family to Miami from Cuba, and saw his son become city fire chief, city manager, Miami-Dade mayor, and then, on Tuesday, elected to Congress. Died at 98. ”

Tributes

Saddened to hear of the passing of Carlos Gimenez, Sr. earlier today. Keeping @MayorGimenez and the whole Gimenez family in my prayers at this difficult time. May he rest in peace and his memory be a lasting blessing. — Daniella Levine Cava (@DLCAVA) November 8, 2020