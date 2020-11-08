Carlos Gimenez Death -Dead : Father of @MayorGimenez, Carlos Gimenez Sr has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Carlos Gimenez Death -Dead : Father of @MayorGimenez, Carlos Gimenez Sr has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Father of @MayorGimenez , Carlos Gimenez Sr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 7, 2020.

” Doug Hanks on Twitter: “Father of @MayorGimenez dies. Carlos Gimenez Sr. brought his family to Miami from Cuba, and saw his son become city fire chief, city manager, Miami-Dade mayor, and then, on Tuesday, elected to Congress. Died at 98. ”

