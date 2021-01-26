Carlos Holmes Trujillo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Colombias Secretary of Defense, Carlos Holmes Trujillo has Died .
Colombias Secretary of Defense, Carlos Holmes Trujillo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Colombias Secretary of Defense, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, has died from Coronavirus #Colombia https://t.co/hFBu1DXr1m
— CNW (@ConflictsW) January 26, 2021
CNW @ConflictsW Colombias Secretary of Defense, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, has died from Coronavirus #Colombia
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.