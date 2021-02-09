Carlos Powell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Carlos J. Powell, a.k.a Brooklyn Fragrance Lover has died.

Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021

Carlos Powell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.



Carlos J. Powell, who is known for his original music and YouTube channel Brooklyn Fragrance Lover, passed away peacefully due to natural causes on February 7, 2021. He had a passion for music, cooking, perfume, and his cats, Jean & Claude. His vibrant personality and passion for life touched the lives of many, and we will never forget the moments we shared with him.

Source: Fundraiser by Steven Gavrielatos : Funeral Arrangement for Carlos J. Powell

Damn RIP Brooklyn Fragrance Lover…Condolences to his family…Him and Tiff Benson were my go to with the dope fragrances on YouTube…🙏🏾 — Willis Bolden (@nyknick4lyfe) February 9, 2021

NOTICE.

Tributes

———————— –

Barbara Herman

Rest in peace, Carlos. It’s been wonderful sharing the beauty of perfume with you all these years. My heartfelt condolences to his family. And two his two sweet kitties.

Chris Lelo

Carlos was and is such a great soul! Sad day for the fragrance community

Mason Aiello

I never met you in person Carlos but you taught me a lot more about what it means to be a “genuine” person than most along my journey in this community. You will be missed. RIP Carlos

Yashar Biglari

Very upsetting loss to the fragrance community and to Carlos’ family as well as Steven. I’m keeping you all in my prayers through this tough time.

36 mins

Nava Brahe

So heartbroken over losing Carlos. Please ensure that any funds not needed for funeral expenses go towards the continuing care of Jean and Claude.

44 mins

Adam Nasser

Carlos had a brightness about him that would lighten up my mood any time of day. RIP you will be missed Carlos. With much love, Adam.

Roberto Gonzalez

Gracias Carlos por tu compañía a través de los review, vuela alto amigo!

Joseph R Smith

Thank you Carlos for including me in a recent reunion song video. It was a pleasure to correspond with you, your big heart was evident. RIP.

KHALIL BETTS

Glad to be a part of the fragrance community, Carlos has been an inspiration to me and many others. With a heavy heart I make this donation, I wish his family and friends well and to the many Frag heads such as myself, please know that a great and powerful light in our community has gone out. Peace and blessings on your journey to the afterlife Carlos. You will be missed

Tom Su

Your videos have given me so much joy over the years and have helped me immensely on my fragrance journey. I am in shock that you’re gone but you will never be forgotten! RIP Carlos BFL

Ricardo Gerena

RIP Carlos , Forever grateful for your unselfish dedication to the fragrance community lovers all around the world . You will missed. Descansa en paz.

Placido Martinez

Carlos, your energy and your passion for everything will be a missed Rest In Peace

Russell Johnson III

Completely heartbroken. All day long I had this sense of dread in the pit of my stomach I couldn’t shake. Carlos was a beacon of love that will be missed dearly. My thoughts go out to his friends and family. Steven, he was truly your brother and I will sadly miss his radiant, infectious smile. There are simply not enough words to express how we are all feeling right now. Rest In Peace Carlos.

Jason Roberson

R.I.P. Carlos. Your smile and infection personality will be sorely missed in FragCom.

Lauren Stauber

Words can’t express the depth of sadness I feel in saying goodbye so suddenly like this. Thank you for being part of my life. Rest in peace, dear friend.