Carlos Sotelo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Carlos Rey Sotelo, a Warren College first-year student, passed away in a traffic accident.

Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021

……. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.

The UC San Diego community is remembering Carlos Rey Sotelo, a Warren College first-year student, who passed away in a traffic accident that occurred on campus this past weekend. We offer our sincere condolences to Carlos’ family at this sad time. — UC San Diego (@UCSanDiego) February 9, 2021

UC San Diego @UCSanDiego The UC San Diego community is remembering Carlos Rey Sotelo, a Warren College first-year student, who passed away in a traffic accident that occurred on campus this past weekend. We offer our sincere condolences to Carlos’ family at this sad time. . We would also like to extend our appreciation to those present at the accident who did everything they could to offer aid. Counseling services are available to all members of the Triton community who are grieving this great loss: http://adminrecords.ucsd.edu/Notices/2021/2021-2-8-5.html

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –