Carlos Sotelo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Carlos Rey Sotelo, a Warren College first-year student, passed away in a traffic accident.
Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021
……. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.
The UC San Diego community is remembering Carlos Rey Sotelo, a Warren College first-year student, who passed away in a traffic accident that occurred on campus this past weekend. We offer our sincere condolences to Carlos’ family at this sad time.
— UC San Diego (@UCSanDiego) February 9, 2021
UC San Diego @UCSanDiego The UC San Diego community is remembering Carlos Rey Sotelo, a Warren College first-year student, who passed away in a traffic accident that occurred on campus this past weekend. We offer our sincere condolences to Carlos’ family at this sad time. .
We would also like to extend our appreciation to those present at the accident who did everything they could to offer aid. Counseling services are available to all members of the Triton community who are grieving this great loss: http://adminrecords.ucsd.edu/Notices/2021/2021-2-8-5.html
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.