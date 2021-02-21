Carlos Tevez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Carlos Tevez calls father, Don Segundo has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.
Carlos Tevez calls father, Don Segundo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.
The man Carlos Tevez calls father, Don Segundo, has sadly passed away.
Condolences to the Tevez family, may Mr. Segundo Rest In Peace.#FuerzaTevez 💙 pic.twitter.com/s9J1y6xcb6
— Boca in English | Podcast 🏆 (@CABJ_English) February 21, 2021
Boca in English | Podcast @CABJ_English The man Carlos Tevez calls father, Don Segundo, has sadly passed away. Condolences to the Tevez family, may Mr. Segundo Rest In Peace.
