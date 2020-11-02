Carly Baron Death –Dead-Obituaries : Carly Baron has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Carly Baron has died, according to a statement posted online on November 2. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Clarke Baker wrote
I woke up this morning after a long night of tossing and turning. I am shocked, heartbroken, angry, numb, and truly at a loss of words. Halloween night I lost the closet thing to a baby sister I ever had. Carly was the sweetest kindest most loving person I have ever met. I met Colin in middle school when they moved to North Carolina and instantly we became close, little did I know what an impact his whole family would have on me. For a majority of my life the Barons have been like a second family. I watched Carly grow into the beautiful strong willed hard working woman she was.My sweet Carly you didn’t deserve this, no one deserves this. I could ask myself why over and over again and never get an answer, but God had bigger plans for you. My prayers are with the Baron family during this tough time. Hug your loved ones a little tighter each and everyday. I love you guys so much.
Dad take care of Carls up there. I can’t wait to see you both again someday.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Layla Cherie Pinkston wrote
I cannot wrap my head around this. Seeing your face in these photos knowing i’m never going to see you in real life again is absolutely insane. I can only imagine what you just said to make our faces look like that in the first photo you were always cracking jokes and kept a smile on everyone’s face. Your happiness was infectious. Our whole town is feeling the shock of this tragedy right now. Everyone I know is affected by your loss. Your light shined so bright and I will miss you so so much Carly. Please keep the Baron family in your prayers.
Woke up and just couldn’t not think about you man! Woke up and was like IS THIS REALLY EVEN HAPPENING!
Carly Baron you…
Posted by Diamond Bentley on Monday, November 2, 2020
