Carly Baron Death –Dead-Obituaries : Carly Baron has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

I woke up this morning after a long night of tossing and turning. I am shocked, heartbroken, angry, numb, and truly at a loss of words. Halloween night I lost the closet thing to a baby sister I ever had. Carly was the sweetest kindest most loving person I have ever met. I met Colin in middle school when they moved to North Carolina and instantly we became close, little did I know what an impact his whole family would have on me. For a majority of my life the Barons have been like a second family. I watched Carly grow into the beautiful strong willed hard working woman she was.

My sweet Carly you didn’t deserve this, no one deserves this. I could ask myself why over and over again and never get an answer, but God had bigger plans for you. My prayers are with the Baron family during this tough time. Hug your loved ones a little tighter each and everyday. I love you guys so much.