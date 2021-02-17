Carman Licciardello Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Singer Carman Licciardello, a former Tulsa resident who shaped Contemporary Christian music in the 1980’s and 1990’s has Died .

Singer Carman Licciardello, a former Tulsa resident who shaped Contemporary Christian music in the 1980’s and 1990’s has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

SAD NEWS: Singer Carman Licciardello, a former Tulsa resident who shaped Contemporary Christian music in the 1980's and 1990's, has died after suffering a heart attack. He was 65 years old. pic.twitter.com/ObndpAPVoj

Tributes

Melissa Leigh

Have been praying for some time. I am so so heartbroken for the family. May God bring you all peace that surpasses all understanding only he can bring. RIP Carman. Godspeed.

Linda Hix Lowber

Prayers for comfort, peace & strength for his family, friends, ministry family & many devoted fans. I’ll always remember fondly every concert I attended when he came to Okla City. Absent from the body; present with the Lord

John W Powell

Out of respect please wait for the family to confirm!! This is the godly way of being decent and in order!! I don’t what it to be true and hope it’s not correct.

Christine Albertson

We need an update on Carman again asap!! I just heard he passed away. I want to know if it’s true or not. PLEASE, SOMEONE CONFIRM IT!! I have to know!!

Belinda Bollinger

Seen him in concert many times loved his music and his heart even cut a vacation short to see him he will be greatly missed

Sheila Rigg

This should be our anthem! We need to be fighting for the red – white – and blue right now – with our fellow Americans!

Dreama Collins

Carman, I discovered you as a youth. Attended many of your concerts and you set a fire in me for the Lord. I pray the rumors that you have left us are false. But, if they prove to be true and you have indeed met Jesus face to face then I am 100% positive you are hearing “Well Done! My good and faithful servant”. Thank you for spreading God’s love to so many. I’ve no doubt thousands if not millions were led to Christ because of you.

Adam Schuchman

I had the pleasure mixing him one night in garland texas. Great humble man. Took the time to personally thank me for working the concert. Rest easy my friend.

Thomas Spencer Wise

I am looking forward to meeting him in eternity, to let him know his music really made an impression to me in my lifetime here.

Kristen Bair Hink

He’s really gone? God bless him and may his music and legacy bring many more to Jesus while he tarries… Thank you Jesus for Carman and his wonderful ministry of music for many decades!

Teresa Paradise

Praying, Hurry up and go home Carman…Phil misses you!!!!..Do it for Phil!..hoping they are not making you pay rent…..are they holding you Hostage?…stay Joyful in the Lord Carman, he’s always with us no matter where we are…..Be Healed in Jesus name Carman, by His-Jesus- Stripes you are Healed, Amen…PS:91

Anita C. Stevens

I just saw a post shared by one of my friends from Brian Keith Williams (about 30 minutes ago) that Carman passed away. Is this true??

Wayne Adam Giles

So far nothing is matching one is saying he died of a heart attack, one is saying a hernia, one is saying complications from surgery. Yet I cannot find any news or source to confirm. Last thing posted is he recovered from surgery and is doing ok. I love Carman and I hope it isn’t true. But I am seeing a lot of conflicting info of he’s my friend, he’s my pastors friend or a friend of the family and all have said he died of something different. No news agency has reported it and his official page is not saying anything. Wikipedia even said it is an error and they are only ones updated to the death.

Ruth M Josue Colon

Please keep us updated!

We all need to know how he’s progressing.

We love you Carman!! Praying for full recovery and back to your tours! Come to Ohio please!.