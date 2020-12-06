Carmelo Duncan Death -Dead :Carmelo Duncan, 15 month old who was killed this week in SE has Died .

Carmelo Duncan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

This is a fundraiser for Carmelo Duncan, the 15 month old who was killed this week in SE. https://t.co/Hu87gpYABv — Tobias Rodriguez (@tobiasjrod) December 6, 2020

Tobias Rodriguez @tobiasjrod This is a fundraiser for Carmelo Duncan, the 15 month old who was killed this week in SE. Quote Tweet