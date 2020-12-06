Carmelo Duncan Death -Dead :Carmelo Duncan, 15 month old who was killed this week in SE has Died .
Carmelo Duncan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
This is a fundraiser for Carmelo Duncan, the 15 month old who was killed this week in SE. https://t.co/Hu87gpYABv
— Tobias Rodriguez (@tobiasjrod) December 6, 2020
Tobias Rodriguez @tobiasjrod This is a fundraiser for Carmelo Duncan, the 15 month old who was killed this week in SE. Quote Tweet
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.