Carmelo Duncan Death -Dead – Obituary : 15-month-old Carmelo Duncan died when someone opened fire on his father’s car.

Carmelo Duncan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

15-month-old Carmelo Duncan, who died when someone opened fire on his father’s car Wednesday, is Washington D.C.’s youngest gun homicide victim this year.

Since January, 187 people have been killed in the District — a 15-year high. https://t.co/huMu72nE5R

— The Trace (@teamtrace) December 4, 2020