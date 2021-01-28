Carmen Vázquez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Carmen Vázquez has died due to COVID-19.
Carmen Vázquez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We are deeply saddened about the passing of Carmen Vázquez due to COVID-19. Carmen was a true trailblazer for LGBTQ equality and was a hero to so many, particularly Latinx LGBTQ folks. Our hearts go out to Carmen's friends and loved ones. https://t.co/jt8VJho1yc
— Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) January 28, 2021
