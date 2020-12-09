CARMINE FRANCO Death -Dead – Obituary : CARMINE FRANCO has Died .
CARMINE FRANCO has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Bobby Smith Yesterday at 11:31 AM · Rest in peace sir, MR. CARMINE FRANCO .
Brandon Smentkowski What a shame may he Rest In Peace .
Jammer Lupardi The Elite Fleet Like
Dorene Bottieri Wow I had a lot of those sweat shirts
Jammer Lupardi The drivers of the tractors got White zip up hoodies . Carmine is all that,R.IP.
Source: (20+) Facebook
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.