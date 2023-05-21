Carnival in Tinley Park, IL marred by brawls, shooting incidents, and evacuations

Brawls, Shooting Reports, and Evacuations at Carnival in Tinley Park, IL

The carnival held at the John A. Oremus Community Center in Tinley Park, IL, turned violent on the evening of July 27, 2021, as multiple brawls broke out, and shots were fired. The incident resulted in the evacuation of the carnival and left several people injured.

Brawls

The first brawl broke out around 7:30 pm near the carnival’s food court area. Witnesses reported that several young men started arguing, which quickly turned into a physical altercation. According to the Tinley Park Police Department, the brawl involved at least ten individuals, and it was unclear what sparked the fight. Several carnival-goers captured the incident on their phones and shared the videos on social media.

The second brawl occurred around 10:00 pm near the carnival’s rides area. This time, witnesses reported that the fight involved a larger group of people, and it was more violent than the first one. Some carnival-goers tried to intervene and break up the fight, but it took several minutes for the police to arrive and restore order. Several people sustained injuries, including cuts and bruises.

Shooting Reports

As the second brawl was subsiding, gunshots were fired nearby, causing a stampede among the carnival-goers. Witnesses reported hearing at least five gunshots and seeing people running in different directions. The police quickly responded to the scene and found several shell casings on the ground. However, no victims or suspects were found at the scene.

Evacuations

Following the shooting reports, the Tinley Park Police Department decided to evacuate the carnival and the surrounding areas. The police used loudspeakers to announce the evacuation and direct people to leave the area immediately. The evacuation was orderly, and no major incidents were reported.

The carnival organizers expressed their disappointment and regret over the incident. They stated that they had hired a private security firm to ensure the safety of the carnival-goers and that they would cooperate fully with the police investigation. The carnival was scheduled to run from July 26 to August 1, but it was not clear if it would resume after the incident.

Conclusion

The brawls, shooting reports, and evacuations at the carnival in Tinley Park, IL, were a reminder of the dangers of large public gatherings. The incident also highlighted the need for better security measures and crowd control strategies to prevent similar incidents in the future. The police investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge in the coming days.

1. Tinley Park Carnival Shooting

2. Evacuation at Tinley Park Carnival

3. Brawls at Illinois Carnival

4. Police Response at Tinley Park Carnival

5. Security Measures at Illinois Carnivals