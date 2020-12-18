Caro Stennett Death -Dead – Obituary : Caro Lyn Stennett has Died .

Caro Lyn Stennett has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

The Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland @TheLLF It is with deep sadness that we share news of the passing of our longtime colleague, Caro Lyn Stennett. Caro was a pioneer in human allograft skin processing. She will be deeply missed and we are grateful for the privilege of working with, learning from, and laughing with her.

