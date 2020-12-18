Caro Stennett Death -Dead – Obituary : Caro Lyn Stennett has Died .
Caro Lyn Stennett has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
It is with deep sadness that we share news of the passing of our longtime colleague, Caro Lyn Stennett. Caro was a pioneer in human allograft skin processing. She will be deeply missed and we are grateful for the privilege of working with, learning from, and laughing with her. pic.twitter.com/5XEwTARqPU
— The Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland (@TheLLF) December 18, 2020
