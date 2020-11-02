Carol Arthur Death -Dead : Blazing Saddles actress Carol Arthur has died at 85 has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Blazing Saddles actress Carol Arthur has died at 85… after 11-year battle with Alzheimer's disease https://t.co/ijtAy6fXU8 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 2, 2020

Tributes

One time @InstantDeborah and I went to see Blazing Saddles at one of those Arclight screenings. No intro or anything, about 3/4 full. And the crowd was SO into it, especially during Carol Arthur’s town meeting speech… https://t.co/M8BCwSHoei — Alex Fernie (@FernieCommaAlex) November 2, 2020

Oh no 😥 She was so wonderful in all of her projects, including your Silent Movie, Robin Hood, and Dracula too… and she was Mrs. Dom DeLuise, too. Rest in peace, Carol Arthur 💝 — Dave Goldschmid (@BionicDave) November 2, 2020

#RIP Carol Arthur, Actress in ‘Blazing Saddles’ and Wife of Dom DeLuise, Dies at 85. She appeared in four Mel Brooks films in all and on Broadway with Dick Van Dyke and Lauren Bacall. https://t.co/Cm2PW7a1tI via @thr — Laffy (@GottaLaff) November 2, 2020

Sad to hear of Carol Arthur’s passing. She was so great in Blazing Saddles as Harriett Johnson the over-the-top, outspoken schoolmarm. She will be missed. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) November 2, 2020