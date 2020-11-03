Carol Arthur Death -Dead : Carol Arthur has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Carol Arthur Death -Dead : actor who appeared in several Mel Brooks films has Died.

Carol Arthur has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

Carol Arthur DeLuise, an actor who appeared in several Mel Brooks films and was the widow of Dom DeLuise, has died. She was 85.

“Mel Brooks on Twitter: “Sad to hear of Carol Arthur’s passing. She was so great in Blazing Saddles as Harriett Johnson the over-the-top, outspoken schoolmarm. She will be missed.”

Tributes 

