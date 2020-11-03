Carol Arthur Death -Dead : Carol Arthur has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Carol Arthur Death -Dead : actor who appeared in several Mel Brooks films has Died.

Carol Arthur has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

Carol Arthur DeLuise, an actor who appeared in several Mel Brooks films and was the widow of Dom DeLuise, has died. She was 85.

Sad to hear of Carol Arthur’s passing. She was so great in Blazing Saddles as Harriett Johnson the over-the-top, outspoken schoolmarm. She will be missed. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) November 2, 2020

Tributes

Sorry to hear this news that Carol Arthur died on Sunday. I watched a clip of Blazing Saddles a few weeks ago as part of a class. My prayers go out to @D_DELUISE, @RealPDeLuise, and @MichaelDeLuise. She is now in Heaven with Dom DeLuise. — Brian McCormick (@BrianMcCormic24) November 3, 2020

Good-bye, Harriet Johnson. You’re the greatest and legendary actress in Blazing Saddles with Gene Wilder. You will all be missed. #CarolArthur #RIPCarolArthur pic.twitter.com/6rBteRl7BC — Nicky J. O’Hagan 🦃🍗 (@hagan_nicky) November 3, 2020

Or maybe if you saw Mels other posts you would know how near and dear this subject is too him and his friends he has recently lost, such as Carl Reiner and now Carol Arthur. Mel even made endorsement video for Biden. — Michael Teufel (@mteufel0925) November 3, 2020