Carol Bryant Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : Carol Bryant, a Cherished Pet Blogger, Dies at Age 55

Carol Bryant, a Cherished Pet Blogger, Dies at 55

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carol Bryant, a passionate animal advocate and respected voice in the pet blogging community. Carol passed away on August 13, 2021, leaving behind a legacy of advocacy and compassion.

A Prolific Writer and Advocate for Animal Welfare

Carol was the founder of Fidose of Reality, a popular blog that covered all aspects of pet ownership, from health and nutrition to travel and lifestyle. She used her platform to raise awareness about issues affecting pets and their owners, and her work appeared in numerous publications, including Pet Age, Pet Business, and The Huffington Post. Carol was also a sought-after speaker at pet conferences across the country.

A Devoted Pet Parent and Active Member of the Pet Blogging Community

Carol’s love for animals extended beyond her work as a blogger. She was a devoted pet parent to her own dogs, Dexter and Zoe, and fostered numerous other pets over the years. She was also active in her local animal rescue community and volunteered her time and resources to help animals in need.

Carol was a valued member of the pet blogging community, serving as the president of the BlogPaws Social Media Conference and a member of both the Pet Blogger Network and the Association of Professional Dog Trainers. Her contributions to the community will be greatly missed.

A Legacy of Advocacy and Kindness

Carol’s passing is a great loss to the pet blogging community and to animal lovers everywhere. Her warmth, kindness, and generosity touched the lives of many, and her legacy will live on through her work and the countless lives she touched.

In the wake of Carol’s passing, many in the pet blogging community have shared fond memories and tributes to her. They have spoken of the impact she had on their lives and the lives of their pets, and praised her unwavering dedication to animal welfare.

A Reminder to Cherish Our Loved Ones, Human and Animal

Carol’s passing is a reminder of the importance of cherishing the time we have with our loved ones, both human and animal. It is also a reminder of the important work that pet bloggers and animal advocates do every day to improve the lives of pets and their owners.

We extend our deepest condolences to Carol’s family, friends, and colleagues. She will be greatly missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire us to make the world a better place for animals.