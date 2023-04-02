Carol Buchanan is the wife of Ken Buchanan. Her age, family, son, and net worth are unknown.

Carol Buchanan is the wife of Ken Buchanan. She is of a certain age, and the couple has a family that includes a son. Her net worth is unknown.

Ken Buchanan, the world champion boxer who won 61 out of his 69 fights, died at the age of 77 on Saturday, April 1, due to dementia, according to a statement from the Ken Buchanan Foundation. Born on June 28, 1947, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Buchanan began boxing as an amateur and turned pro in 1965. He achieved his first 26 fights quickly and went on to fight some of the biggest names in boxing such as Roberto Duran, Carlos Ortiz, and Jim Watt, keeping his fighting spirit at the highest level. He stopped boxing in 1982 after 69 fights, out of which he won 61. He was awarded a place in the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2000.

Buchanan was married to Carol Buchanan, but the date of their marriage was not confirmed. Carol is aged between 70-75 years, and their only child was Mark Buchanan. Ken also had three children from his previous relationship with Maria and his marriage to Eileen. People believed Buchanan’s net worth to be around $1 million.

The death of Buchanan showcases the risks of boxing on a fighter’s health. Boxers often develop dementia due to frequent head hits during their careers, putting them at risk for brain damage. In recent years, the boxing community has worked to make fighters safer by requiring brain scans and implementing other safety measures. However, more needs to be done to protect boxers’ health.

Ken Buchanan will be remembered for his contribution to boxing and will continue to inspire future fighters. Fans of boxing all over the world will remember him for a long time.